President Trump said Wednesday that investigators in Las Vegas are “learning a lot more” about the shooting that left at least 59 people dead at a weekend country music festival.

The motive for the most deadly mass shooting in modern U.S. history has remained a mystery.

“They’re learning a lot more. And that’ll be announced at the appropriate time,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he departed the White House on his way to Las Vegas.

“Well, it’s a very sad thing,” he said. “We’re going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time.”

The president said it was “a very, very sad day for me, personally.”