A federal judge officially accepted President Trump’s pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpiao Wednesday, rejected the demand of Democrats and anti-Trump lawyers to reject the pardon and enforce the contempt-of-court conviction.

The Justice Department had sided with Mr. Arpaio, saying the president’s pardon should end the matter.

Judge Susan Bolton had convicted Mr. Arpaio in July and the former lawman was fighting her decision, asking her for a retrial and promising an appeal. Mr. Trump, though, short-circuited the issue with his pardon.