First responder Brian Rogers said Wednesday that his company sent 25 ambulances to the scene in Las Vegas on Sunday night to help emergency efforts after his daughter alerted him to the shooting.

“I was laying in bed, and I got a phone call. I looked at the phone and it was my daughter. I picked up the phone expecting to hear how great her night was, and she was crying and she said Daddy they’re shooting at me,” Mr. Rogers said on Fox News.



The Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas turned into a massacre Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on the crowd leaving 59 people dead and over 500 injured.

Mr. Rogers said his daughter told him, “There’s people dead.” He advised her to try and reach the medical tent and then dispatched his own ambulances to the scene.



Mr. Rogers is co-owner of the Community Ambulance, a privately owned ambulance company. He said he paged every employee to get down the scene. A fellow first responder on the scene located his daughter and told him she was safe.



No clear motive has been released from local police as they continue to investigate the shooting.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to visit Las Vegas later on Wednesday.