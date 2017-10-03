Firearm dealers say they expect a run on “bump stocks,” a rapid-fire adaption for rifles that up until now were gathering dust on shelves, following talk of a ban because the devise was used in the Las Vegas massacre.

Staudt’s Gun Shop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has had two bump stocks that have been sitting on the shelf for more than a year.

“They are literally covered in dust. No one ever touched them. No one ever asked about them,” said a salesman at the shop. “But they’re probably not going to be there long now.”

Bans of firearms or just talk of banning firearms have often sent Americans scrambling to get their hands on guns before it’s too late. The same impulse was anticipated for bump stocks, which use recoil of a semiautomatic rifle to fire multiple shots similar to machine-gun fire.

Talk of a ban on bump stocks began as soon as investigators disclosed that the devise was found in the 32nd floor hotel room of Stephen Craig Paddock, who killed at least 59 people Sunday raining down busts of rapid fire on the crowd at a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

Investigators found 12 bump stocks along with 23 guns, including AK-47 and AR-15 style rifles, in Paddock’s room at the Mandalay Bay casino.

He legally purchased all of the guns, according to authorities.

Fire arms dealers described the bump stop as a “novelty item” and gave several reasons why they are not top sellers.

The bump stocks are relatively expensive to buy, costing about $300.

They also are expensive to use. A bump stock can enable a rifle to fire between 400 and 800 rounds per minute. At 32 cents per bullet, that’s $128 to $256 per minute in ammunition.

Regardless, the novelty is about to get more attractive.

“It’s human nature. If you tell someone you can’t have something, they want it more,” said Mark Warner, a salesman at Blue Ridge Arsenal in Chantilly, Virginia. “Once the word is put out that they want to ban them, there will be a run.”

The gun shop has had three bump stocks on the shelf for about four years without selling one of them, he said.

Mr. Warner, an avid shooter, said he was saddened by the killings in Las Vegas but disagreed with calls for banning bump stocks or other new gun-control laws.

“It’s just for the enjoyment of shooting,” said Mr. Warner, who owns a couple bump stock and enjoys shooting up stumps and targets with rapid-fire action. “It was designed for a shooting sport.”