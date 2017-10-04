CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Members of Clemson’s staff helped rescue a university student involved in a car accident where his vehicle slid down a hill near the Tigers practice field.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was talking to his team at the end of Tuesday’s practice when they heard a collision on a road above their facility. They saw a car slide down about 100 feet, just 20 feet or so from the Saluda River that surrounds the team’s practice fields.

Several staffers swam across the river to get to the car while two athletic trainers drove to the scene to help assist emergency medical personnel in getting Clary Miles out of the car.

Paula Miles says her son is recovering in the hospital and is grateful to the team for their help.

