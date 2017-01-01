LOS ANGELES (AP) - Southern California right guard Viane Talamaivao will miss the rest of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Coach Clay Helton said Wednesday that Talamaivao needs surgery to repair the injury, which happened during the No. 14 Trojans’ 30-27 loss at No. 11 Washington State. The injury also effectively ends the college career of Talamaivao, with Helton saying the senior will likely not be able to apply for a medical redshirt and another season of eligibility.

Talamaivao entered the season as USC’s most experienced lineman and made 37 career starts in four seasons.

“Viane has been a rock to us for four years,” Helton said.

Freshman Andrew Vorhees is expected to replace Talamaivao in the starting lineup against Oregon State on Saturday.

USC has been hurt by injuries in recent weeks, but Talamaivao is the first starter officially ruled out for the year.

