Former Obama administration officials launched a campaign Wednesday to help people understand coverage options and signup deadlines under Obamacare, saying they need to fill the void left by a Trump administration that is hostile to the 2010 law and slashing outreach efforts.

Lori Lodes and Joshua Peck, who handled outreach and paid advertising for the last three rounds of enrollment on HealthCare.gov, say their campaign — “Get America Covered” — won’t be able to make up for everything the current administration is refusing to do, but that it won’t “sit on the sidelines” ahead of the 2018 signup period starting Nov. 1.

“If the administration was committed to making sure people had the information they needed to sign up for health care, we wouldn’t need to start Get America Covered. But people’s lives are at stake so everyone has to step up and fill whatever gaps they can so people get the health care they need,” Ms. Lodes said.

The campaign launched a social media presence and a website, where it is requesting donations to launch online advertising about the law and taxpayer-funded subsidies that help many customers afford their premiums.

Andy Slavitt, who oversaw federal insurance programs under Mr. Obama, and Van Jones, a CNN contributor and “green jobs” adviser during the prior administration, are part of the effort.

Former insurance executive Mario Molina and celebrities Alyssa Milano and Bradley Whitford — a fictional White House staffer from TV’s “The West Wing” — are also helping out.

The campaign will focus on the roughly dozen states that rely on the federal HealthCare.gov portal, since the remaining states run their own outreach operations.

Mr. Trump hoped to be celebrating the repeal and replace of his predecessor’s signature health law by now. Instead, the death of repeal bills in the GOP-led Senate have left him searching for ways to unwind the program on his own.

His administration slashed funding for enrollment outreach and advertising ahead of the 2018 enrollment period, which runs until Dec. 15. The signup season is half as long as previous ones under President Obama, prompting Democrats to cry “sabotage.”

The administration says it doesn’t want to spend too much money on a program it views as a failure.

Insurance exchanges set up by the law fell short of enrollment targets in the early rounds, leaving insurers with a sicker risk pool than they hoped. Companies responded by hiking premiums or exiting the markets completely.

Remaining insurers say Mr. Trump is exacerbating the problem by wavering on enforcement of Obamacare’s “individual mandate” to get covered or pay a tax.

He also refuses to guarantee “cost-sharing” payments that reimburse insurers for picking up low-income customers’ costs on the law’s exchanges.