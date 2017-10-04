LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico woman is facing charges of embezzling funds from a nonprofit football and cheerleading league for children.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports (https://goo.gl/KxSw7f) that Tabatha Jones of White Rock, New Mexico, was arrested last week and charged with embezzlement over $2,500 and under $20,000.

Her arrest comes after Jones began facing questions in August regarding fees and other financial issues in connection with the Los Alamos Youth Football and Cheerleading League. Jones was a board member of the group.

The Los Alamos league includes about 80 children, ages 4 to pre-adolescent 13-year-olds.

Los Alamos police say Jones faces faced a similar charge in 2005, but prosecutors did not pursue the case.

It was unclear if Jones has an attorney.

___

Information from: Los Alamos Monitor, http://www.lamonitor.com