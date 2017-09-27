A pro-Trump group is calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to put his financial muscle behind Roy Moore’s bid for the Senate in the Alabama special election, saying the investment would be the best way for the Kentucky Republican to “atone” for previous political sins.

In a head-to-head runoff race for the GOP nomination last week, Mr. Moore defeated Sen. Luther Strange, who had been appointed to the seat earlier this year. The incumbent had received support from Mr. McConnell and the aligned Senate Leadership Fund, which invested millions into bolstering Mr. Strange’s bid and tearing down his rivals.

“Not only was this a poor political decision, it widened the divide between him, his allies and those of us dedicated to advancing the president’s ‘America First’ agenda in Washington,” said Ed Rollins, head of the Great America PAC.

“The best way for Mitch McConnell to atone for this mistake is for him and his allies at the Senate Leadership Fund to put their money where their mouth is and provide Judge Moore with the same level of financial support in the general election as they gave to Strange in last week’s Republican runoff,” he said.

Mr. Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney, in a general election on Dec. 12 and is favored to win.