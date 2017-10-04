NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Commuters who ride New Jersey Transit trains on the Morris and Essex Lines’ Gladstone Branch need to find another way to work.

Rail service is suspended Wednesday because of ongoing inspections which need to be performed during daylight hours.

Lakeland and NJ Transit buses and NJ Transit trains are honoring Gladstone tickets.

Customers may also drive to Bridgewater or Somerville to board Raritan Valley Line trains. They can also drive to Newark Penn Station to board trains to Penn Station in New York.