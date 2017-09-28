Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson was so infuriated with President Trump this past summer that Vice President Mike Pence had to intervene, NBC News first reported on Wednesday.

Mr. Tillerson had numerous issues with the administration’s policies, and particularly with Mr. Trump’s political comments to the Boy Scouts last summer.

The secretary of state considered resigning, but he was talked out of it, the report said.

Mr. Tillerson referred to Mr. Trump as a “moron,” according to three officials familiar with the incident, NBC News reported.

Mr. Pence tried to calm tensions between the two, but Mr. Tillerson is still unhappy that the president continues to undercut him on North Korea.

Recently, Mr. Trump tweeted messages that Mr. Tillerson was “wasting his time trying to negotiate” with North Korea.