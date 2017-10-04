The Facebook and other Internet ads Russian-linked operatives ran surrounding the U.S. election were intended to “create chaos” across the political spectrum, the chairman of the Senate intelligence committee said Wednesday.

“The subject matter of the ads seems to have been to create chaos in every group that they could possibly identify in America,” said Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, referring to some 3,000 ads Facebook turned over to the committee earlier this week.

Mr. Burr and Mr. Warner delivered an update on their months-long probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, saying they’ve generally sustained the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusions that Russia did try to meddle — though the portrait painted by the leaders was of an American competitor intent on sowing dissension.

“Generally those stories and groups were to sow chaos and drive division in our country,” Mr. Warner, Virginia Democrat, said.

He said the Internet companies have more work to do to figure out how they were exploited, but he said the companies should make it a policy to release political ads, just as traditional broadcast media makes political ads available for inspection.

He also said he wants them to release the ads they’ve already identified and linked to Russian operatives.

“At the end of the day it’s important that the public seems these ads,” Mr. Warner said.

The leaders said the social media companies have granted “incredible” access, and will testify in an open hearing later this month.

They said their committee has conducted 100 interviews so far in the probe, and said they’ve gotten generally good cooperation from both the Obama and Trump administrations.

But they have “hit a wall” with Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence agent whose dossier on President Trump sparked a series of embarrassing — and apparently untrue — stories.

Mr. Steele has declined to be interviewed, Mr. Burr said, denting their ability to piece together the background of the dossier.

The committee leaders said their inquiry is still actively investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

“Let me be pretty clear — the issue of collusion is still open,” Mr. Burr said.

Regarding their scrutiny into former FBI director James Comey, who appeared before the panel after he was fired by president Trump in May, Mr. Burr and committee’s leading Democrat, Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia, also said the probe had “exhausted every person they could speak with” and that the Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Department of Justice were the future of that vein of inquiry.