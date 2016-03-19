Facebook estimates 10 million Americans saw the advertisements Russian groups purchased to try to influence last year’s election, but analysts said that undersells the reach of the ads, which may have actually been seen by as many as 70 million.

That kind of reach is stunning given the relatively modest budget of $100,000 spent by Russian trolls linked to the ads. The Russian-linked groups spent less than $3 on about half of the ads and never spent more than $1,000 on a single ad, Facebook said in a statement.

“The impact is vastly disproportionate to the amount spent,” said Benjamin G. Edelman, who teaches the economics of online markets at Harvard Business School. “That is what makes this such a brilliant, if not terrible, tactic.”

The company released the 10 million viewers estimate on Monday, just as it was turning over to Congress more than 3,000 ads.

Congressional investigators said the ads were paid for by an organization linked to Russia’s intelligence services.

Facebook says 56 percent of the ads were actually displayed after the election, and said 1 percent of them were geared at specific audiences using Facebook’s Custom Audiences targeted.

That tailors ads to be seen by people who’d visited a particular advertiser’s site. None of the ads were targeted based on “personal information such as email addresses,” the company said.

But the posts, which dealt with hot-button issues such as immigration and gay rights, had the potential to be viewed and shared millions of times beyond the initial ad “impressions,” analysts said — likely boosting the actual viewership well beyond the 10 million estimate.

Every time a Facebook user comments on, shares or likes an ad, it can vastly multiply the number of people who see it, said Dennis Yu, founder of BlitzMetrics, an advertising agency that exclusively deals with Facebook. Mr. Yu said the 70 million number is likely more accurate because of Facebook’s algorithm that circulates ads based on user activity.

“If you can get a hot post, you can get an extra 20-to-40 times multiplier because of those people commenting and sharing it,” he said.

Russian trolls were able to maximize the ads’ influence by using a Facebook feature that enables advertisers to reach individuals based by demographics, race, geography, political beliefs and hobbies, experts said. The feature is so focused, advertisers can target people who have returned from a vacation in the past week.

“That’s the beauty of Facebook,” said Kip Cassino, executive vice president of research at Borrell Associates, which tracks advertising industry data. “Facebook is the antithesis of mass media because you are not getting your message out to as many people as possible, but rather those you think will react to it.”

That type of advertising platform gives Russian trolls the ability to target individuals most likely to share one of the posts with their friends, thus expanding the advertisements’ reach. However, the ads also need to be interesting enough to inspire users to click on them before sharing.

Facebook has not released details on the advertisements’ content, but experts said the posts must have been crafted in a manner that would generate shares and comments.

“The ads likely say things that are shocking but plausibly true,” Mr. Edelman said. “They won’t say a candidate has three eyes, but they will say a candidate cheated on their taxes. These ads are timely, relevant and provocative.”

Facebook did not disclose the methodology it used to determine that 10 million people saw the ads and conceded it is possible that more ads could be discovered. About 25 percent of the 3,000 ads were never viewed because ads are distributed based on relevance to user’s social media searches.

The company’s public disclosure came just hours before it gave details on the Russian ad buys to Senate and House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, who are looking into Russian efforts to influence last year’s presidential election.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he will introduce a bill that will remove the exemption that has shielded online political advertisement buyers from certain public disclosures.

Few restrictions currently exist for online political advertisements. Mr. Edelman said large social media companies need to be subject to the same scrutiny as television networks and other media outlets.

“These companies are too big, too powerful and too important to leave them alone,” he said.

Facebook raked in about $9.16 billion in advertising revenue just in the second quarter of 2017.