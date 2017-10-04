Santana Moss isn’t the only former Redskin to suggest that a previous teammate is different in public than behind closed doors.

Former Redskins safety Ryan Clark said Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown does “an extremely good job of tricking people.”

Clark, who had two stints with the Redskins, spent the majority of his career in Pittsburgh. Now an analyst for ESPN, Clark was weighing in on Brown’s outburst against the Baltimore Ravens.

Clark said Brown has done “a very good spin job” of making people believe he’s all about the Steelers and a hard worker who’s only there to win football games.

“No, Antonio Brown loves Antonio Brown,” Clark said on ESPN Radio, according to Pro Football Talk. “If you listen to people talk about him. If you listen to the media, a lot of time the fans, they have an adoration for him that is not necessarily a depiction of who he is. He’s like most receivers. He’s selfish.”

On Sunday, Brown was seen throwing a Gatorade cooler after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed him while he was wide open.

Roethlisberger called the incident “unfortunate” and said it was creating an unnecessary distraction.

😲🤔🏈 Antonio Brown was hot on the Steelers sidelines! #PITvsBALpic.twitter.com/mxTaij7hWi — Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) October 1, 2017

Brown and Clark played together for four seasons.