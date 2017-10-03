Senators gobsmacked by Equifax’s response to a massive data breach affecting more than 145 million people pointedly questioned the credit reporting company Wednesday over a contract it landed with the IRS to verify taxpayer identities.

After news emerged Tuesday that the IRS approved the $7 million fraud monitoring contract in the wake of the hack, members of the Senate Banking Committee grilled former Equifax CEO Richard Smith about the matter during his second of four congressional appearances scheduled this week on the data breach.

“You realize to many Americans right now, that looks like giving Lindsay Lohan the keys to the minibar?” said Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, referencing the actress’s struggles with drugs and alcohol.

“I understand your point,” Mr. Smith said.

A number of lawmakers have indicated they will probe the contract award further, with members of the Senate Finance Committee writing to IRS Commissioner John Koskinen asking him to explain the award and provide additional details.

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, also said during Wednesday’s hearing that he intended to investigate further.

“I won’t ask for a show of hands in the room, but I don’t know who would want to say we should buy fraud protection from the people who were just hacked and dumped 145 million American records,” Mr. Sasse said. “As an American, why should anybody hire Equifax for fraud protection right now after the exposure?”

Mr. Smith, who stepped down as CEO of the company last week, apologized for the horrific breach but said the company has worked with the government and other companies successfully for years before this incident.

“We will make it right as best we can, but it doesn’t wipe out 118 years of good work we’ve done,” he said.

At a separate House committee meeting, an IRS official provide further details about the contract - calling it a temporary contract awarded to ensure certain services continued while a contract dispute was reviewed.

Jeffrey Tribiano, the IRS deputy commissioner for operations support, told the House Committee on Ways and Means that the IRS had awarded the contract to a different company, but Equifax protested the award. The contract was due to expire on Sept. 29, so a bridge contract was awarded to Equifax to keep services running in the meantime.

Hackers stole personal information from Equifax, including social security numbers, birth dates, and addresses from the credit reporting company during a July cyber intrusion.

Though the company alerted the FBI and brought in forensic investigators to investigate the breach on Aug. 2, the company did not announce the breach to the public until Sept. 7.

Three top executives sold nearly $2 million in company stock shares on Aug. 1 and 2 ahead of the public announcement, a move that generated additional outrage and accusations of insider trading.

Mr. Smith testified Wednesday that the three men were not aware of the security breaches and that the company’s general counsel had approved the stock sales.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp told Mr. Smith that the company might want to consider several gestures to help diffuse anger over the incident, including walking away from the IRS contract and returning the money the three executives made from the stock sales.

“My advice to you is do some things that are very, very visible and those are two things that you could do that would give us some certainty that this is being taken as seriously as it needs to be taken,” the North Dakota Democrat said.