WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

10 a.m.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is bemoaning the lack of action by congressional Republicans to address gun violence such as the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Pelosi said Wednesday that “the Republicans in Congress are wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America,” another gun rights group.

Pelosi said the GOP’s failure to act “is about money.” While House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders have asked Americans to donate blood in the wake of the shooting, Pelosi said Republicans “have to give some political blood. They think their political survival is more important than those 59 people. It isn’t.”

Democratic Rep. John Lewis of Georgia said prayers were not enough, asking “how many more dead bodies will it take to wake up this Congress?”

__

3:47 a.m.

Republican leaders are making it clear that Congress will take no action on gun legislation in the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas.

They refused to entertain Democratic demands to expand background checks for gun purchases and tighten restrictions on semi-automatic weapons, but also shelved their own House bill that would have loosened access to gun silencers.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he thinks “it’s premature to be discussing legislative solutions, if there are any.” His comments came after the mass shooting that killed at least 59 people and wounded hundreds more.