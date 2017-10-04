PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on a court hearing Wednesday over former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s pardon (all times local):

10:58 a.m.

A federal judge has upheld the validity of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s pardon despite claims from critics that letting his clemency stand would encourage officials to disobey future court orders.

Judge Susan Bolton cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent Wednesday when she formally dismissed the criminal case against the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix.

Two months ago, Bolton found Arpaio guilty of disobeying a court order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Prosecutor John Keller says the pardon ends the case and that Arpaio will never be held accountable for defying the order.

Bolton is still mulling a request from Arpaio’s attorneys to throw out all rulings in the case.

Arpaio wasn’t in court for Wednesday’s hearing.

11:40 p.m.

A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday to consider former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s request to dismiss his now-pardoned criminal case and throw out a ruling that explains the reasoning behind his guilty verdict.

Arpaio’s attorneys say the requests are aimed at clearing their client’s name and barring the ruling’s use in future court cases as an example of a prior bad act.

The hearing comes five weeks ago after President Donald Trump pardoned Arpaio’s conviction for disobeying a 2011 court order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Advocacy groups opposed to the pardon say have asked U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton to declare the clemency invalid.

Legal experts say the judge isn’t likely to undo the pardon.