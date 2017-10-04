PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Latest on congressmen from Rhode Island working on legislation to ban devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Congressmen from Rhode Island want to ban devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, said Wednesday that he introduced a bill with U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, to ban “bump stocks” and other devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously.

Authorities say the Las Vegas gunman had 23 guns with him at the hotel and 12 bump stock devices.

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, also a Rhode Island Democrat, is asking his colleagues to co-sponsor legislation he’s drafting to ban these devices.

The Sunday night rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500.

Reed says it’s “sickening to stand by and just let the body counts rise and do nothing.”

10:15 a.m.

A Rhode Island congressman says he’s drafting a bill to prohibit devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon.

Authorities say the Las Vegas gunman had 23 guns with him at the hotel and 12 “bump stock” devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously.

Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline is asking his colleagues to co-sponsor legislation he’s working on that would prohibit the manufacture, possession, sale or transfer of devices to convert a semi-automatic weapon into the near equivalent of a fully automatic machine gun.

The Sunday night rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500.

Cicilline says every tool available must be used to “address the epidemic of gun violence and prevent more mass shootings.”