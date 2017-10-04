MARENGO, Ill. (AP) - New autopsy and toxicology results show impairment and health problems weren’t factors in a plane crash that killed an Illinois activist last December.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports documents reviewed Tuesday from the McHenry County coroner’s office also found no suicidal intentions or note in connection with Rob Sherman’s fatal plane crash near Marengo. The 63-year-old from Poplar Grove was one of the better-known atheists in the country and an activist for keeping religious and government affairs separate.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash. A preliminary NTSB report found that Sherman was flying after dark contrary to restrictions on his pilot’s license and the plane went down after a loss of control.

Authorities have previously said there were no obvious defects in the aircraft.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com