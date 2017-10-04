OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - University of Nebraska-Omaha athletic director Trev Alberts has turned down an interview for the vacant athletic director’s job at Nebraska.

Alberts wrote in an email to the Omaha athletic department staff Wednesday that the Nebraska search firm contacted him and that after “prayerful consideration” he let the firm know he would not be a candidate.

The Nebraska job has been open since Shawn Eichorst was fired two weeks ago. Alberts was an All-America football player at Nebraska in the early 1990s.

The 47-year-old Alberts said in the email he had never pursued another job in his eight years at Omaha and that there is “unfinished business” left to do. Omaha completed its transition from Division II to Division I in 2015-16.

Alberts did not immediately return a phone message.