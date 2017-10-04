At a Las Vegas hospital Wednesday, President Trump visited some of the shooting victims and first responders from the mass shooting, and he invited some of the wounded to drop by the White House when they recover.

“Believe me, I’ll be there for them,” Mr. Trump said.

The president commended the professionalism of the medial staff and the bravery of the victims, some of whom were badly injured while trying to help others during the attack Sunday night.

“The only message I can say is that we are with you 100 percent,” he said.

The hospital he visited, University Medical Center, was one of several that treated the more than 500 people wounded when a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

The attack killed 59 people in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Mr. Trump called the gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, a “very sick man.”

“He was a very demented person and we haven’t seen [a motive] yet but we will know very soon if we find something,” he said. “We are looking very hard.

Mr. Trump called the medial staff “some of the most amazing people.”

“We met patients that were absolutely terribly wounded and the doctors, the nurses, all of the people at the hospital haven done a job that’s indescribable,” he said, adding that many wouldn’t have survived without the quality medical care they received.

The hospital was at capacity before the shooting victims arrived, and scrambled to find beds and treat about 100 people, according to hospital officials.

“What I saw today is just an incredible tribute to professionalism and what they have done is incredibly and you never want to see it again,” the president said.

He also praised the bravery of many of the wounded.

“Some were very, very badly wounded and they were badly wounded because they refused to leave. They wanted to help others because they saw people going down all over,” he said.