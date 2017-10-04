President Trump said Wednesday that he had “total confidence” in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and didn’t believe a report that the top diplomat called him a “moron” and considered quitting.

“It was fake news from NBC,” Mr. Trump said of the report. “I have total confidence in Rex.”

Earlier, Mr. Tillerson responded to the NBC report by saying he never considered stepping down and remained committed to Mr. Trump’s agenda.

Mr. Trump said he was “very honored by his comments.”

The president made the remarks at a Las Vegas hospital where he visited victims of the shooting massacre Sunday night.