ARIZONA CARDINALS (2-2) at PHILADELPHIA (3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Eagles by 6½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Arizona 0-4, Philadelphia 3-1

SERIES RECORD - Cardinals lead 59-55-5

LAST MEETING - Cardinals beat Eagles 40-17, Dec. 1, 2013

LAST WEEK - Cardinals beat 49ers 18-15, OT; Eagles beat Chargers 26-24

AP PRO32 RANKING - Cardinals No. 22, Eagles No. 7

CARDINALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (32), PASS (2)

CARDINALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (10), PASS (12)

EAGLES OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (3T), PASS (11

EAGLES DEFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (2), PASS (30)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Cardinals have won four of last five meetings. … Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was Temple’s coach from 1983-88. … QB Carson Palmer has 905 yards passing, six TDs and two interceptions in three games vs. Eagles. … Palmer needs two TD passes to surpass Hall of Famer Warren Moon (291) for 12th on all-time list. … RB Chris Johnson has 439 yards rushing and four TDs in five games vs. NFC East. … WR Larry Fitzgerald has 50 receptions for 845 yards and 11 TDs in eight games vs. Eagles, including playoffs. Fitzgerald has 199 consecutive games with reception, third-longest streak in NFL history. … WR Jaron Brown had career-high eight receptions and 105 yards last week. … LB Chandler Jones has four sacks. … First-round pick LB Haason Reddick grew up an Eagles fan and went to Temple. … Eagles have scored 20-plus points in eight consecutive games, longest current streak in NFL. … QB Carson Wentz has thrown 75 consecutive passes without a pick. … RB LeGarrette Blount has 190 yards rushing and three TDs in two games vs. Cardinals. Blount had 136 yards rushing last week, including 109 yards after contact. … Zach Ertz leads all TEs with 26 catches for 326 yards. … Jalen Mills is first among CBs with 27 tackles. … K Jake Elliott has made six straight field goals, all longer than 40 yards. Fantasy Tip: Fitzgerald has always tortured Eagles, who have league’s third-worst pass defense in yardage.

