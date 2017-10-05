DENVER (AP) - Universities and colleges across Colorado are helping some young immigrants living in the country illegally to apply to renew their application for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Colorado Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2y3PWyN ) that many public and private universities have provided their students with legal advice and covered the renewal fees through private funds ahead of the Thursday deadline for applications.

Schools like the University of Colorado, Colorado State University and the University of Denver set up crisis funds from private donations to assist students and help them continue with their studies.

University officials say that they are worried the uncertainly around the program’s future could lead students to give up on their studies.

An estimated 1,100 Colorado college students are young immigrants living in the country illegally.