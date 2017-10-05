WASHINGTON (AP) - District of Columbia officials say they won’t appeal a court ruling against a strict city gun law, setting the stage for it to become easier for gun owners to get concealed carry permits in the nation’s capital.

City officials on Thursday announced their decision not to take the case to the Supreme Court.

In July, a divided three-judge federal appeals court panel ruled that a portion of the city law infringed on residents’ Second Amendment rights. That portion required people to show “good reason to fear injury” or another “proper reason” to carry a weapon.

That requirement had remained in effect while the appeals court considered whether to re-hear the case as a full court. The appeals court announced last week it would not.