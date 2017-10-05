Sen. Dean Heller promised Thursday that he will still protect gun rights after the mass shooting in his home state.

“Let me be clear, I’m not interested in watering down the Second Amendment,” Mr Heller, Nevada Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Heller was asked if he would support a ban on a device called a “bump stock,” which authorities now say the gunman used.

“You show me the law that would stop that, not only will I support it, I will be an advocate for that law,” he said.

The shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night left 58 people dead and 489 injured. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, had a cache of 23 guns in his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Police found another 19 at his Mesquite, Nevada, home and seven at a Reno property.

Mr. Heller also revealed more details about the gunman saying he was on “depressants” and that police believe others may have been involved in planning the event.

The Nevada senator thanked President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for their visit and said he was touched by how the president took the time to speak with survivors of the event.

The shooting is now the largest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.