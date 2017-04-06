President Trump lashed out at the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, suggesting they should investigate news networks instead of his campaign.

“Why Isn’t the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner announced Thursday that their investigation showed Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 election, but that the outcome was correct. They said their investigation has expanded as a result of the new revelations, and cautioned they could not comment about whether there actually was evidence of collusion between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russian officials.

The president also tweeted about Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson’s surprise news conference on Wednesday to address reports he considered resigning

“Rex Tillerson never threatened to resign. This is Fake News put out by @NBCNews. Low news and reporting standards. No verification from me,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump also touted the strong economy and low unemployment rate in a subsequent tweet.

“Stock Market hits an ALL-TIME high! Unemployment lowest in 16 years! Business and manufacturing enthusiasm at highest level in decades!” he tweeted.

