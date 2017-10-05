PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Officials say only 72 young immigrants living in the country illegally applied to renew their application for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in Rhode Island.

The Providence Journal reports there are about 1,200 “Dreamers” living in the state, but only 200 to 250 qualified for renewal under guidelines set by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Only recipients whose benefits expire between Sept. 5 and March 5 can apply for renewal under the guidelines.

Those who completed their application were able to make use of Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s offer to cover the $495 renewal fee. The number does not include those who applied through local colleges.

Thursday is the deadline to apply for renewal.