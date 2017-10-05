MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Republican is working on a bill that would require police to notify school administrators whenever a student is taken into custody for a violent crime.

Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt’s proposal also would require the student’s teacher be notified within 24 hours of the incident, allow teachers to ask school boards to suspend students if administrators refuse to do it and allow teachers attacked on the job to terminate their contracts without penalty.

All juvenile criminal records are currently confidential.

The bill also would require the state Department of Public Instruction to post a list of teachers’ rights, including their right to remove a student from the classroom and the right to use reasonable force in self-defense.

Thiesfeldt is still working on the bill and hasn’t introduced it.