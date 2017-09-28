Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rolled back an Obama-era Justice Department policy that extended protections to transgender workers under a 1964 civil rights law banning sex discrimination.



In a memo sent to federal prosecutors this week, Mr. Sessions said discrimination protections offered by Title VII do not extend to gender identity and that interpretations otherwise went beyond the scope of the laws adopted by Congress.



“Title VII’s prohibition on sex discrimination encompasses discrimination between men and women but does not encompass discrimination based on gender identity per se, including transgender status,” Mr. Sessions wrote.



In 2014, then-Attorney General Eric Holder issued policy interpreting Title VII as prohibiting employers from taking into account “sex-based considerations” including gender identity and transgender individuals.



Mr. Sessions’ memo rolls back the Holder policy and instructs prosecutors to take the position that gender identity is not covered by Title VII protections in all pending and future legal matters.



The decision roiled gay rights activists, who saw the memo as a direct attack on transgender individuals.



“Today marks another low point for a Department of Justice, which has been cruelly consistent in its hostility towards the LGBT community and in particular its inability to treat transgender people with basic dignity and respect,” said James Esseks, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT and HIV Project.

“This Department of Justice under Jeff Sessions has time and time again made it clear that its explicit agenda is to attack and undermine the civil rights of our most vulnerable communities, rather than standing up for them as they should be doing.”



But Justice Department officials said the reason for the policy change was because the Holder policy went beyond the law.



“The Department of Justice cannot expand the law beyond what Congress has provided,” DOJ spokesman Devin O’Malley said. “Unfortunately, the last administration abandoned that fundamental principle, which necessitated today’s action.”



Mr. Sessions’ memo goes on to say that it should not “be construed to condone mistreatment on the basis or gender identity, or to express a policy view on whether Congress should amend Title VII or provide different or additional protection.”



“The Justice Department must and will continue to affirm the dignity of all people, including transgender individuals,” he wrote.



With the Justice Department’s latest policy change, the Democratic National Committee encouraged Congress to take action.



“Fortunately, the courts have rebuked this bigotry and made clear that LGBTQ Americans have the right to be free from discrimination in the workplace,” DNC spokesperson Joel Kasnetz said. “It’s time for Congress to do the same, because Attorney General Sessions can’t be trusted to protect us or our civil rights.”