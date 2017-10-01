The Charlotte Observer reporter who was the object of sexist condescension by quarterback Cam Newton has now issued an apology herself — over charges of racism.

According to tweets captured by Black Sports Online, reporter Jourdan Rodrigue laughed at others’ racism and re-tweeted the n-word, albeit in reference to a white person.

In one case, she referred to a comedian as “the best. Racist jokes the whole drive home,” and in another she manually retweeted an account screaming in all caps, “the earth moves at 450+ mph, that’s 10 times triller than NASCAR Dale Earnharts a bitch [n-word].”

BSO also screen-captured a third tweet in which Ms. Rodrigue says her father is “being super racist.”

The several-year-old tweets were publicized a day after Mr. Newton said to Ms. Rodrigue at a press conference that it was “funny” to hear a question about pass routes from a female, prompting an apology from his Carolina Panthers team, a day of social-media outrage, and one of Mr. Newton’s sponsors cutting ties with him.

But Black Sports Online put the shoe on the other foot Thursday, prompting Ms. Rodrigue to issue a mea culpa.

“I apologize for the offensive tweets from my Twitter account from 4/5 years ago,” she said in a statement. “There is no excuse for these tweets and the sentiment behind them. I am deeply sorry and apologize.”