Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that the administration is open to a “thoughtful” discussion on gun control.

“The Second Amendment is a bedrock within our Constitution along with the First Amendment, and these rights must be protected,” Mrs. Conway, senior counselor to the president, said on Fox News.

“Many of them are open to a conversation,” Mrs. Conway said, referring to Republicans on Capitol Hill. “We always welcome thoughtful conversation.”

Gun control has become a hot topic after the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in Las Vegas on Sunday. The gunman fired on the country music festival, killing 58 and wounding 489 people. Police found 23 guns in his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and 19 at his home in Mesquite, Nevada.

“The president and the first lady have been on the ground literally shoulder-to-shoulder with those who are suffering and in need,” Mrs. Conway said. “I think this is a moment where the president is calling us to unify.”

She also slammed Democrats, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, for coming out against gun control only when tragedy strikes.

“I know the high horse cavalry loves to run in beating, thumping their chest after the tragedies, but let’s step back and have a thoughtful conversation about everything that is at play here. The more all of us can learn about what happened in Las Vegas the better,” Mrs. Conway added on CNN.

When CNN’s Chris Cuomo pushed back on her claim, saying tragedies highlight the “acute need” from the victims and not to “cheapen” what happened in Las Vegas, Mrs. Conway said, “Don’t go there” to “get the soundbite.”