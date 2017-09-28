Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady said Thursday that Republicans are “still finalizing” the income tax brackets in their new plan.

“We’re still finalizing the income tax brackets that is so we can deliver a very strong, middle-class tax cut,” Mr. Brady, Texas Republican, said on Fox News.

House Republicans announced that they passed their 2018 budget resolution, putting them on the path to get their tax reform bill on the docket. The tactic aims to protect the tax plan from being filibustered in the Senate.

But Mr. Brady said that Republicans in House continue to talk with their Democratic colleagues on the bill to try and find some common ground. When asked about Democrats’ claim that the bill is a “tax cut for the wealthy” he said it’s time they find another talking point.

“They’ve been saying it so long I’m not sure they can stop,” he said.

The Texas Republican said the taxes for businesses, which he said includes small business and corporations, will be cut by about 40 percent.

“It’s the lowest rate in modern history, but you know that’s what it takes. America is going to win,” he said.