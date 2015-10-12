Rep. Marsha Blackburn announced her plans to run for retiring Sen. Bob Corker’s seat in 2018.

“The United States Senate: it’s totally dysfunctional and it’s enough to drive you nuts. And that’s why I’ve decided to do something about it,” the Tennessee Republican said in her announcement video.

She also touted her conservative principles and being “politically incorrect.”

Ms. Blackburn touched on a number of controversial issues, including standing for the national anthem, and chastised Senate Republicans for failing to pass an Obamacare replacement.

“The fact that our Republican majority in the Senate can’t overturn Obamacare, or will not overturn Obamacare, it’s a disgrace. Too many Senate Republicans acting like the Democrats, or worse, and that’s what we have to change,” she said.

Ms. Blackburn also said she stands with President Trump and his agenda.

“I stand when the president walks in the room, and yes, I stand when I hear ‘The Star Spangled Banner,’” she said referring to the national anthem.

Mr. Corker, who cited family reasons for his decision to retire, will also vacate a highly coveted spot as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Sen. James Risch of Idaho is the most senior Republican on the committee, beating out Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida by two years. He is a likely favorite for the seat because of his seniority.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam also announced his decision not to run for the seat, saying he wants to focus on being governor and doesn’t feel “the same call to run for Senate” as he did for the executive spot. Mr. Haslam is term-limited at the end of his governorship in 2018.