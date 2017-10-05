TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy says he would sign legislation banning “bump stocks” for firearms if he’s elected.

Murphy said in a statement Thursday that he backs a proposal from members of the Democrat-led Legislature who plan to introduce legislation.

Murphy’s statement comes in the aftermath of the fatal shooting in Las Vegas, where the shooter used the devices to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

The devices are legal and were intended to help people with limited hand mobility fire a semi-automatic without individual trigger pulls.

Murphy faces Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno Nov. 7.

Guadagno said earlier this week she wouldn’t change the state’s gun laws if elected.

Republican U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that Congress needs to take a look at bump stocks.