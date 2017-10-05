PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A bill that would take guns away from domestic abusers and people under domestic restraining orders has become law.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed the legislation on Wednesday. The new law takes effect immediately.

Supporters say the law will prohibit gun possession by domestic abusers convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes and those subject to court-issued final restraining orders.

The law also makes sure that all those subject to the prohibition actually turn in their guns when they become prohibited from possessing them.

One of the sponsors of the measure, Democratic state Rep. Teresa Tanzi, said that victims of domestic abuse in Rhode Island will no longer have the constant fear of knowing that the person who abused them still has a gun.

Twenty-seven states have similar laws.