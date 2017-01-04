Stanford (3-2, 2-1 Pac-12) at No. 20 Utah (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: Stanford by 6 ½.

Series record: Utah leads 4-3

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Utes are the lone undefeated remaining in the Pac-12 South and they travel to face No. 14 USC next week, the favorite to win the conference title. Stanford is trying to dig itself out of a hole after early losses to USC and San Diego State. Two September losses is not ideal, but the Cardinal have just one conference loss and Washington and Washington State still on the schedule.

KEY MATCHUP

Stanford’s offensive line vs. Utah’s defensive line. The Cardinal have been paving the way for Bryce Love and the No. 11 rush offense in the nation, averaging 272.80 yards per game. The defensive line is Utah’s strength year-in and year-out. The unit is deep, but also banged up. Starting end Kylie Fitts left the Arizona game and returned to the sideline on crutches. Opposite starting end Bradlee Anae also left the Arizona game with an undisclosed injury.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Stanford: Love. The speedy junior has been on a tear through the first five games. Love is the only running back in the nation to top 1,000 yards (1,088) and is averaging 11.10 yards per carry. He has put up 217.60 yards per game and eight touchdowns, including 301 and three touchdowns against Arizona State last week.

Utah: WR Darren Carrington. The Oregon transfer is on pace to set the school single-season receiving yards record. He’s tied for No. 6 in the country with an average of 121.3 yards per game and four touchdown receptions is tied for No. 18. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has been a perfect fit for the Utes’ new fast-paced, spread offense.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah is likely without starting quarterback Tyler Huntley. The sophomore left the Arizona game in the second quarter and returned to the sideline with his throwing arm in a sling. … Two-time captain Troy Williams will start at QB if Huntley can’t go. He started all 13 games in 2016. … The Stanford defense has struggled - ranking No. 95 in the country against the run, No. 99 against the pass, No. 105 in total defense and No. 62 in scoring.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25