DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An organization dedicated to open government will honor an Associated Press reporter and a former newspaper executive.

The Iowa Freedom of Information Council on Thursday night will present its annual Friend of the First Amendment award to AP reporter Ryan J. Foley and Michael Gartner, who has held numerous leadership roles at newspapers and broadcasters and now is principal owner of the Iowa Cubs baseball team.

Foley is a graduate of the University of Iowa, where he was editor of The Daily Iowan. He joined the AP in 2004 and worked in Des Moines and Madison, Wisconsin, before being named Iowa City correspondent in 2010. Throughout his AP career, Foley has been recognized for his ability as an investigative reporter and skilled use of public records.

Gartner began his journalism career as a high school student at The Des Moines Register. He held top editorial positions at the Register, Louisville Courier-Journal, NBC News and Ames Tribune, where he also was co-owner. He won a Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing at the Tribune.

Foley and Gartner will be given the award at a dinner in Des Moines. The award is named in honor of Harrison “Skip” Weber, a longtime Statehouse reporter for the Iowa Daily Press Association and Iowa Newspaper Association.