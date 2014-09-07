CAROLINA PANTHERS (3-1) at DETROIT (3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Lions by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Carolina 2-2, Detroit 3-1

SERIES RECORD - Panthers lead 5-2

LAST MEETING -Panthers beat Lions 24-7, Sept. 14, 2014

LAST WEEK - Panthers beat Patriots 33-30; Lions beat Vikings 14-7

AP PRO32 RANKING - Panthers No. 9, Lions No. 6

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (13), PASS (20)

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (8), PASS (7)

LIONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (19), PASS (19)

LIONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (7), PASS (21)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Panthers, Lions tied atop divisions and among six NFC teams with 3-1 records. … Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart had team record in series with 130 yards against Detroit in 2008 as rookie. Stewart became franchise’s leading rusher last week with 68 yards against New England, raising total to 6,868 to surpass DeAngelo Williams’ mark. … Rookie Christian McCaffrey has 22 catches, tied for second among league RBs. … QB Cam Newton won franchise-record 54th game last week against Patriots. Newton was 22 for 29 for 316 yards with three TDs, one INT and ran for score to extend NFL QB record with 50 rushing TDs. … DE Julius Peppers had two sacks last week for second time this year. Peppers has 148 career sacks, three from passing Chris Doleman for fourth on all-time list. … LB Luke Kuechly had 14 tackles last week, giving him NFL-high 727 since 2012. … Lions QB Matthew Stafford hasn’t thrown interception since Week 1. … RB Ameer Abdullah had career-high 94 yards rushing against Minnesota and 109 yards of offense, trailing only his 120-yard game last year against Indianapolis. … K Matt Prater first NFL kicker with five field goals of 55 yards or longer in single season. … DE Anthony Zettel had career-high two sacks last week and recovered first fumble. … CB Darius Slay has defended NFC-high seven passes. … Fantasy Tip: Carolina WR Devin Funchess will be fired up to play in Michigan, where he grew up and played for Wolverines. Last week, he had seven receptions for 70 yards and career-high two TDs against Patriots.

___

