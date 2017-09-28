Republicans have a favorability problem.

The Suffolk University/USA Today poll shows 62 percent of respondents hold an unfavorable view of Republicans, a 7-point jump from June and a 14-point jump from March, while 48 percent gave Democrats an unfavorable rating. About 57 percent say they’d like a Congress elected in 2018 that would challenge President Trump compared 33 percent who say they’d like a more cooperative Congress.

The president’s unfavorable rating only climbed 2 points since the last poll in June to 57 percent with 34 percent saying they view him favorably. Over half of respondents say he has not delivered on his campaign’s promises and another 46 percent say he’s performing “worse than expected.”

On the issue of health care, only about 10 percent of people trust Republicans to protect their interests, 43 percent trust Democrats and about 15 percent trust Mr. Trump.

The poll comes after Republicans failed to replace Obamacare this year, which they had originally promised to push through on the first day of Mr. Trump’s presidency. After a failed vote, and another repeal effort was thwarted in September, they now say they’ll bench the issue and focus instead on tax reform.