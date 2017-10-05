RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A progressive political group used public records requests to get the cellphone numbers of students as part of a get-out-the-vote effort.

The Roanoke Times reports that NextGen Virginia obtained cellphone information from several public universities by requesting them under the state’s open records law.

NextGen is working to boost turnout among college students in the Nov. 7 election. A Republican state lawmaker criticized the group, saying the requests were an invasion of privacy.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com