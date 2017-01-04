BALTIMORE (2-2) at OAKLAND (2-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Raiders by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Baltimore 2-2, Oakland 2-2

SERIES RECORD - Ravens lead 7-3

LAST MEETING - Raiders beat Ravens 28-27, Oct. 2, 2016

LAST WEEK - Ravens lost to Steelers 26-9; Raiders lost to Broncos 16-10

AP PRO32 RANKING - Ravens No. 21, Raiders No. 16

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (9), PASS (32).

RAVENS DEFENSE- OVERALL (20), RUSH (25), PASS (16).

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (28), RUSH (24), PASS (21).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (24), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Raiders won previous two meetings with late TD passes from Derek Carr. … Both teams have lost two straight following 2-0 starts. … Baltimore leads NFL with nine INTs; Oakland one of four teams with none. … Raiders (37) and Ravens (36) have fewest offensive plays of at least 10 yards among teams with four games. … Ravens QB Joe Flacco is 3-2 against Raiders with seven TD passes and two INTs. Flacco averaging 3.9 yards per attempt with four INTs, one TD past two games overall. … Ravens have been outscored 70-16 in last two games and seek to avoid losing three straight by at least 10 points for second time in franchise history. They also did it in 1998. … Ravens RT Austin Howard played for Raiders from 2014-16, starting 39 games in that span. … E.J. Manuel starts at QB for Raiders in place of injured Carr, seeking first win as starter since Sept. 14, 2014, for Buffalo vs. Miami. … Raiders lost eight straight without Carr starting since Matt McGloin beat Houston on Nov. 17, 2013. … Oakland held to 10 or fewer points in back-to-back games for first time since 2009 when it happened three straight. … Raiders 2 for 23 on third downs past two weeks. … Oakland held under 35 yards rushing in consecutive games for first time since 1995. Only team to do it three in row since merger was Philadelphia in 2005. … Fantasy Tip: Ravens have three RBs with over 100 yards. Alex Collins got first start last week, rushing for 82 yards for second game in row to lift team-high total to 206

___

More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL