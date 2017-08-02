Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday accused former first lady Michelle Obama of making a “false accusation” by declaring that the GOP is exclusively populated by white men.

“Unfortunate Michelle would disregard contributions of conservative women and people of all backgrounds with one sweeping false accusation,” Ms. McDaniel said in a tweet.

Unfortunate Michelle would disregard contributions of conservative women and people of all backgrounds with one sweeping false accusation. https://t.co/gMSuw8aCnj — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 5, 2017

In remarks Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women, Ms. Obamasaid that it was “all men, all white” on one side of the aisle, referring to Congress during her husband’s State of the Union addresses.

“Because on one side, all men, all white,” Ms. Obama said at the forum in Philadelphia. “On the other side, some women and some people of color.”

She told television producer Shonda Rhimes that, “I looked at that and thought, ‘No wonder we struggle. No wonder people don’t trust politics. We’re not even noticing what these rooms look like.’”