PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee is set to meet to consider a complaint against a Democratic lawmaker alleging that she circulated a petition to repeal a new school voucher expansion bill when it wasn’t properly filled out.

The five-member panel controlled by majority Republicans meets Thursday to consider the complaint against Sen. Catherine Miranda. The panel can vote to dismiss the complaint or initiate an investigation.

A Gilbert mother who backs the voucher bill filed the complaint after Miranda posted a photo of herself with a petition sheet that wasn’t completely filled out prior to her collecting signatures. State law says the forms must be completely filled out beforehand.

Voucher opponents collected enough signatures to put the measure on hold until the November 2018 election. Backers are suing to keep it off the ballot.