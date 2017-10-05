Las Vegas mass murderer Stephen Paddock also shot into jet fuel tanks at the airport across from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, possible attempting to set off a massive explosion, according to a report.

Bullet holes were found in two white tanks at McCarran International Airport, across the Las Vegas Strip from the concert grounds where Paddock killed at least 58 people and wounded 489 Sunday night, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

The huge fuel tanks were visible and in range of Paddock’s 32nd-floor suite, where he broke out two windows and opened fire on concertgoers below at a country music festival.

Still, Paddock’s motive remained elusive.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the attack was “meticulously” planned, and he couldn’t rule out that Paddock had help.

“You’ve got to make the assumption he had to have some help at some point,” the sheriff said. “Maybe he’s a super guy, maybe he was working out all this on his own, but it would be hard for me to believe that.”

Investigators believe that Paddock, 64, who shot himself in the head when police closed in, may have had an escape plan or plotted other attacks.

Explosives and about 1,600 rounds of ammunition were found in Paddock’s car.

Paddock, a millionaire and high-stakes gambler, also booked several apartments at the Ogden, a high-rise condominium overlooking the location of the Life is Beautiful Festival, that featured Muse, Lorde, Chance the Rapper and Blink-182.

Authorities have been trying to reconstruct Paddock’s movements leading up to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In early August, Paddock booked a room at Chicago’s 21-story Blackstone Hotel that overlooked the park where the Lollapalooza music festival was being held, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

The official said no evidence has been found that Paddock ever came to Chicago that weekend. Lollapalooza draws hundreds of thousands of music fans every year to Grant Park.

FBI agents interviewed the shooter’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, 62, for hours Wednesday. She said that she didn’t know anything about Paddock’s murderous plot.

“I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man,” she said in a statement. “I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him. He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen.”