Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker finally announced the team’s Game 1 starter Thursday morning, and it was as expected.

Stephen Strasburg, who had his best professional season, will start Friday night’s opener of the National League Division Series between the Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

It’s the Game 2 starter that remains unknown.

Washington ace Max Scherzer is expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday. He or Gio Gonzalez will start Game 2, Baker said.

Scherzer left his final regular-season start Sept. 30 because of a cramp in his right hamstring. The issue was later called a “tweak” of the hamstring. Scherzer said he could run and walk the next day. However, the hamstring problem showed up when he would pitch from a mound with maximum effort.

He was supposed to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. Instead, he threw from flat ground in right field before having a long conversation with Nationals head trainer Paul Lessard.

Baker said Thursday that “we” held back Scherzer from his Wednesday session in the bullpen. He also said that Scherzer is in line to pitch Game 3 in Chicago on Monday if he does not pitch Game 2 on Saturday at Nationals Park.

Additionally, Baker mentioned considerations for the future in the planning. He said thoughts about the possibility of protecting Scherzer’s availability for the next round, should the Nationals advance, is part of the process, too. His point there was that Scherzer’s ongoing health was the prime concern.

Scherzer was on the field throwing from flat ground in right field about 15 minutes after Baker’s press conference concluded.

Chicago announced its four starters Wednesday. Kyle Hendricks will pitch Game 1. Jon Lester will pitch Game 2, Jose Quintana Game 3 and Jake Arrieta Game 4.