The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee has voted along party lines to investigate a Democratic lawmaker who is accused of circulating a petition to repeal a new school voucher expansion bill when it wasn’t properly filled out.

The five-member panel controlled by majority Republicans voted Thursday against dismissing the complaint against Sen. Catherine Miranda. The panel instead initiated an investigation and referred the complaint to the attorney general for a potential criminal review.

The panel’s two Democrats voted against the investigation.

Miranda attorney Tom Ryan says the case has no merit and called it political payback for her vote against school vouchers.

A Gilbert mother who backs the voucher bill filed the complaint after Miranda posted a photo of herself with a petition sheet that wasn’t completely filled out prior to her collecting signatures.

The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee is set to meet to consider a complaint against a Democratic lawmaker alleging that she circulated a petition to repeal a new school voucher expansion bill when it wasn’t properly filled out.

The five-member panel controlled by majority Republicans meets Thursday to consider the complaint against Sen. Catherine Miranda. The panel can vote to dismiss the complaint or initiate an investigation.

A Gilbert mother who backs the voucher bill filed the complaint after Miranda posted a photo of herself with a petition sheet that wasn’t completely filled out prior to her collecting signatures. State law says the forms must be completely filled out beforehand.

Voucher opponents collected enough signatures to put the measure on hold until the November 2018 election. Backers are suing to keep it off the ballot.