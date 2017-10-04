President Trump hailed the House passage of a budget for fiscal 2018 as a “pro-growth” action.

“This resolution is a key step towards Making America Great Again by supporting the administration’s legislative agenda,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House said the budget plan “drives economic growth and job creation, creates a pathway to fix our rigged and burdensome tax code and establishes a framework for rebuilding our military and securing the border.”

“President Trump looks forward to working with both chambers of Congress to enact a budget as soon as possible,” the statement said.