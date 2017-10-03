President Trump urged voters Thursday to throw their support behind Republican Ed Gillespie in the gubernatorial race in Virginia and criticized Mr. Gillespie’s opponent as weak on immigration.

Mr. Trump weighed in on the governor’s race via Twitter, bashing Democrat Ralph North and embracing Mr. Gillespie, a former adviser to President George W. Bush.

“Ralph Northam,who is running for Governor of Virginia,is fighting for the violent MS-13 killer gangs & sanctuary cities,” Mr. Trump said, alluding to the criminal gang. “Vote Ed Gillespie!”

Throughout the campaign, Mr. Northam has tried to link Mr. Gillespie to Mr. Trump.

Democrats have also poked fun at the idea that Mr. Gillespie, a former lobbyist and head of the Republican National Party, is part of the swamp that Mr. Trump is vowing to drain.

Mr. Gillespie, meanwhile, has promised to ban “sanctuary cities” for illegal immigrants and accused Mr. Northam of supporting pro-MS-13 legislation.

Mr. Gillespie has also agreed with Mr. Northam that “sanctuary cities” don’t exist in Virginia - putting them both at odds with the Trump administration, which has said at least two jurisdictions in Virginia have refused to fully cooperate with federal deportations.

Mr. Trump lost Virginia to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.