Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday she’s concerned about increasing division in the Senate after the election in Alabama last week.

“The more you add people who see their job as standing on their own, throwing punches instead of trying to go in the middle for the people of America, then you have trouble,” Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, said on MSNBC.



The primary election between Sen. Luther Strange and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore last week divided the populist movement President Trump ushered in with his election. Mr. Strange, endorsed by the president, was appointed to the seat earlier this year after Jeff Sessions left to become attorney general.



Mr. Moore, a firebrand conservative, was backed by Mr. Trump’s former adviser Stephen K. Bannon. Mr. Moore ended up winning the seat and will face Democrat Doug Jones in December.

Ms. Klobuchar did say there are Republican colleagues she has been able to find middle ground with, like Sens. Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn, and said she hopes to continue focusing on those types of issues.

“Doing something common sense on guns with the bump stocks, and doing something about these online ads that are rampant those would be two good examples where I continue to be hopeful we’ll be able to do something,” she said.

The issue of gun control, especially concerning “bump stocks” — a device used to turn a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic weapon — is a hot topic after the shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night that left 58 people dead and 489 injured. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, had a stockpile of 23 guns in his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Police found another 19 at his Mesquite, Nevada, home and seven at a Reno property.